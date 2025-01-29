The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.5% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $72,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.41.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

