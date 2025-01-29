The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2,345.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 352,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 337,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 168,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000.

GDV stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $57,109.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,511.96. The trade was a 1.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

