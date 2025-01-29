The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Down 81.6% in January

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of GGZ stock remained flat at $12.27 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,758. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

In other The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $89,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,286 shares in the company, valued at $458,467.62. The trade was a 24.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the second quarter worth about $843,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1,141.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 299.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

