The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.7 %

GS opened at $637.71 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $374.24 and a 52-week high of $645.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $592.09 and its 200-day moving average is $537.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total value of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,042.41. This trade represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,657 shares of company stock worth $21,973,272. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.