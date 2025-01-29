The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Raised by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 31,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its stake in Home Depot by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,202,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $418.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

