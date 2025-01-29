The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Down 36.8% in January

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the December 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,899. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.1458 dividend. This is a positive change from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. ( NYSE:SWZ Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.