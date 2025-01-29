The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 581.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,102,211.60. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.47.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.81. The company had a trading volume of 139,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,479. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.07.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

