Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Trading Down 31.9% – Here’s What Happened

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 31.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 3,552,496 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,210% from the average daily volume of 271,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Thermal Energy International Trading Down 31.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLUACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; boiler feedwater economizer; vent condenser; boiler blowdown heat recovery; Heat Recovery Steam Generator; indirect contact condensing heat recovery; air to air heat exchange; and sofame products.

