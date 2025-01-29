Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Trading Down 31.9% – What’s Next?

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Free Report) fell 31.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. 3,552,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,210% from the average session volume of 271,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Thermal Energy International Trading Down 31.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$27.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLUACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; boiler feedwater economizer; vent condenser; boiler blowdown heat recovery; Heat Recovery Steam Generator; indirect contact condensing heat recovery; air to air heat exchange; and sofame products.

