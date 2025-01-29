Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to “Hold” Rating

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $137.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.97 and a 200-day moving average of $142.37. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $97.45 and a one year high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $514,695.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,202 shares of company stock worth $1,947,436. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 3,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 293,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,905,000 after acquiring an additional 40,665 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 232,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,243,000 after purchasing an additional 161,408 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

