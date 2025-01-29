Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 488.9% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Toyota Industries Stock Performance
TYIDY stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.83. Toyota Industries has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $106.84.
Toyota Industries Company Profile
