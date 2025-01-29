Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.17, but opened at $54.43. Travel + Leisure shares last traded at $54.36, with a volume of 77,336 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 4,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $249,929.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,542,658.50. This trade represents a 3.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,863. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,948.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

