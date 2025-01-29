Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Down 62.9% in January

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Trend Micro Stock Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS TMICY traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.93. 923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.64. Trend Micro has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

