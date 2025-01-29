Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Down 62.9% in January

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Trend Micro Stock Up 2.8 %
OTCMKTS TMICY traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.93. 923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.64. Trend Micro has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61.
About Trend Micro
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trend Micro
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Why Salesforce Stock Could Be at Fresh Highs by February
Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.