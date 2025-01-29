TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Purchases 474 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.0% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $368,000. Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $521.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $518.14 and its 200-day moving average is $493.37. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.