Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $553,000 Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of RTX by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 6.5% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of RTX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

NYSE:RTX opened at $128.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.89. RTX Co. has a one year low of $88.90 and a one year high of $132.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

