Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Shayne & Jacobs LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 94,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $432,705.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

