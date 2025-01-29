Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 0.8% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,557,000 after purchasing an additional 159,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,501,000 after buying an additional 187,150 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 61,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 271,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.68.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Insider Activity

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,390.50. The trade was a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

