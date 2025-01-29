TXNM Energy, Inc. (TXNM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on February 14th

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4075 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from TXNM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
TXNM Energy Stock Performance
TXNM stock opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. TXNM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.33.
TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $569.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.88 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. TXNM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TXNM Energy will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
About TXNM Energy
TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
