UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for NVR (NYSE:NVR) Stock Price

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

NVR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,356.67.

Get NVR alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NVR

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8,068.48. The stock had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,541. NVR has a 1 year low of $7,018.03 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8,497.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8,892.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. This represents a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,600. This represents a 65.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 1,100,012.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,562,046,000 after buying an additional 363,004 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in NVR by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 27,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NVR by 1.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,877,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.