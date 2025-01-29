Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Down 70.7% in January

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the December 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:UURAF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,394. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.
About Ucore Rare Metals
