Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Down 70.7% in January

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the December 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UURAF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,394. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

About Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

