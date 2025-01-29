Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Acquires Shares of 30,123 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STKL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SunOpta by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 542,832 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 596,403 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth approximately $726,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 18.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,827,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 290,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SunOpta by 80.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 951,462 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 13,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $99,616.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at $822,430. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Duchscher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $366,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,977.43. This trade represents a 53.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.00 million, a P/E ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
