Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Acquires Shares of 30,123 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STKL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SunOpta by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 542,832 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 596,403 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth approximately $726,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 18.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,827,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 290,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SunOpta by 80.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 951,462 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 13,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $99,616.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at $822,430. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Duchscher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $366,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,977.43. This trade represents a 53.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SunOpta

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.00 million, a P/E ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Profile

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.