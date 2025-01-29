Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Buys New Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,123,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,521,000 after buying an additional 176,150 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,605,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Baidu by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,236,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,221,000 after acquiring an additional 166,618 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 12,065.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,748,000.

BIDU stock opened at $91.61 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.19 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Barclays downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, January 24th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.75.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

