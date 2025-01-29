Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $2.04 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 103,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,497,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,164,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,187,000 after buying an additional 59,680 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,876,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,928,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $607.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $485.19 and a 12 month high of $613.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

