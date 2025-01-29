Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $508,000 in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFY

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.