Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $508,000 in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Infosys Stock Performance
NYSE:INFY opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
