Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Makes New Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.88.

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock opened at $273.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.57. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.02 and a 12-month high of $309.63.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $143,474.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,781.83. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

