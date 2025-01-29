Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,927 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 101.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

