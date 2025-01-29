United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Investment Group

Kennedy Investment Group grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for approximately 2.0% of Kennedy Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 82,462.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United Rentals by 15.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,968,000 after purchasing an additional 105,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,768,000 after purchasing an additional 85,325 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in United Rentals by 10.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,167,000 after purchasing an additional 66,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 996,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,110,000 after acquiring an additional 57,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $766.76 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.48 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $769.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $768.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.73.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

