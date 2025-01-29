United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 80.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in United Rentals by 6,000.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.4 %

URI stock opened at $766.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $769.13 and a 200-day moving average of $768.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $596.48 and a one year high of $896.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on United Rentals from $965.00 to $963.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.73.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

