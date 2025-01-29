United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 80.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in United Rentals by 6,000.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Rentals Stock Down 0.4 %
URI stock opened at $766.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $769.13 and a 200-day moving average of $768.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $596.48 and a one year high of $896.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Rentals
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.