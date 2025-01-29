United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Holdings Lifted by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $370.85 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $90,721.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,696.56. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total value of $3,707,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,319.67. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,048 shares of company stock valued at $56,142,199 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

