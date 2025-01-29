Universal (NYSE:UVV) Trading Up 5.5% – Here’s Why

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.10 and last traded at $53.50. Approximately 49,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 116,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.
Universal Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.80.
Universal Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. Universal’s payout ratio is 66.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Universal by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 6.6% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Universal by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Universal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.
Universal Company Profile
Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.
