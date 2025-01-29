Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,800 shares, a growth of 145.3% from the December 31st total of 346,800 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 500,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Urgent.ly from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Urgent.ly Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Urgent.ly stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,292. Urgent.ly has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a PE ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.25 million during the quarter.

Urgent.ly Company Profile

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

Featured Stories

