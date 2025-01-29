Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Valeo Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VLEEY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. 54,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,840. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. Valeo has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

