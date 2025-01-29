Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Valeo Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of VLEEY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. 54,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,840. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. Valeo has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Valeo Company Profile
