Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Increased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.54.

NYSE VLO opened at $138.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $116.84 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.15 and a 200-day moving average of $137.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

