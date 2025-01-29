Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 186.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI opened at $64.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

