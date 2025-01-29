Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,000. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF comprises about 1.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.62% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMEE. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,809,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,288,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,955,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,223,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 346,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after purchasing an additional 124,646 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMEE stock opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $66.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average is $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

