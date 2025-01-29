VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Has $453,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 554,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,789,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,521. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.