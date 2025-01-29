VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 326.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,295 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 10.9% of VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,290 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,217,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,885,000 after purchasing an additional 567,858 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,990,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,627 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,976,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,542,000 after purchasing an additional 348,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $346,668,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHX traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 503,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,076,823. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $24.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.