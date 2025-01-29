Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Up 530.5% in January

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, a growth of 530.5% from the December 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,357,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,769,000 after purchasing an additional 959,776 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 997,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,187,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 987,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,360,000 after buying an additional 58,584 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 813,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,348,000 after acquiring an additional 27,077 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 776,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,030,000 after acquiring an additional 225,750 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.25. 39,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,792. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.59. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

