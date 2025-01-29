Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 6.6% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

