Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,026,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 132,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 131,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $270.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.79 and a 200-day moving average of $272.22.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

