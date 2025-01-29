Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by David Kennon Inc

David Kennon Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.0% of David Kennon Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,622,000 after purchasing an additional 237,518 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $261,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $274.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $228.17 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.75. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

