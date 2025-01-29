Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Lifted by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,308,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $205.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $173.32 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.34.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.