Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

VOO stock opened at $555.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $548.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $443.75 and a 12-month high of $561.66. The company has a market cap of $503.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

