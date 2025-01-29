Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 294,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 46,219 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18,120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTEB opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

