Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by David Kennon Inc

David Kennon Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of David Kennon Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $860,000. Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 355,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2334 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

