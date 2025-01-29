Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Trimmed by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,842,000. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 57,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 619,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,156,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.24 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

