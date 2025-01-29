Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.24 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

