Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Shares Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA – Get Free Report) traded down 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 5,231,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 42,852,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 45.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.01.
Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.
