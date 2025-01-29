Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Down 5% – Time to Sell?

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. 6,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 373,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Veradigm Stock Down 4.9 %

Veradigm Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

