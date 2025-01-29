VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Update

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the December 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VerifyMe Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of VRME stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. 354,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,359,989. VerifyMe has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $15.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of VerifyMe in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

